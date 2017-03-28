NEW VIDEOS: Seattle Marimba Quartet

Posted on by

If you missed Seattle Marimba Quartet’s stellar performance at Resonance at SOMA Towers earlier this month as part of On Stage with Classical KING FM, we captured a couple of videos that will wrap you in a warm embrace of sound. First, their own arrangement of Eric Whitacre’s Sleep and a great “rethink classical” portrayal, reading straight from the pages of Ravel’s String Quartet score.

If you love outside-the-box classical concerts, there are two more on KING FM’s season this year! Saturday, April 15, join the Seattle Rock Orchestra Quintet with Tamara Power-Drutis for a modern take on of art songs and Saturday, May 13, join Edmund Stone, host of The Score and pianist extraordinaire Michael Refvem for a LIVE version of this famous radio program featuring stories, visuals and live music exploring the finest in cinema scoring.

Both performances begin at 7:30pm at Resonance at SOMA Towers in Bellevue. Click here to learn more and buy tickets!

Leave a Reply