NUMUS Northwest: Saturday, January 28, 2017

We hope to see you at NUMUS Northwest this Saturday, January 28 at Cornish College of the Arts! We shared the full schedule last month and lately the NUMUS Northwest team has been giving you some close-ups and fun facts about the performers and presenters on social media. We’ll recap those below, but first, a few quick and friendly reminders:
When/Where: Saturday, January 28 from 9am-10pm at Cornish College of the Arts (Kerry Hall).
What to expect: Complimentary bagels, coffee, speed dating, workshops, performances, community building, and more throughout the day!
Admission: Students are admitted for free and general registration is $20 in advance and at the door. Please note: CASH ONLY at the door. There is an ATM nearby, if needed.
Meet NUMUS Northwest artist Jesse Myers, who will perform Christopher Cerrone’s “Hoyt-Schermerhorn” on our afternoon concert! Describing the work, Myers writes, “Hoyt-Schermerhorn is a slow and contemplative work for amplified solo piano and electronics. This piece uses both traditional and non-traditional notation to guide the free-metered melodies that overlap one another independently. The music climaxes at the point where the electronics shatter the melancholic haze.” #seattle #newmusic #piano #pnw #numus17 #cornishcollege
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists Steve Treseler & Kaley Lane Eaton, who will lead a Group Improvisation Session! Workshop details: “Bring your instruments and voices to this hands-on workshop. Saxophonist Steve Treseler and composer Kaley Lane Eaton will lead games and exercises that emphasize spontaneity, listening, and ensemble interaction. Steve and Kaley direct the Game Symphony Workshop at SPU.” #numus17 #pnw #seattle #newmusic #saxophone #seattlemusic #improvisation
Meet NUMUS Northwest artist Paul Taub, who will be performing Pēteris Vasks’s Sonata for Solo Flute (Night/Flight/Night) on our evening concert! — Link in bio!
Meet NUMUS Northwest artist @legoldston who will offer an afternoon workshop titled “Defying Boundaries.” Workshop details: “A look at past and present examples of practices that aim at leveraging experimental, improvised and/or composed musics as tools for community-building, social and political subversion and awareness, and collective psychic nourishment. Source materials include live and recorded music, text, and traditional and graphic musical scores.” #seattle #seattlemusic #newmusic #cello
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists Melanie Voytovich and Storm Benjamin, who will perform Elliot Cooper Cole’s Flowerpot Music No. 1 on our afternoon concert January 28th! Flowerpot Music No. 1 was commissioned by the New Works for Percussion Project in 2016. Led by Melanie and Storm, the NWfPP’s goal is to make commissions an accessible, community experience, and strives for 50 performances of the work within its first year. With this commission, Cole challenged himself to write a piece that is agnostic about pitch, allowing for melodic variation between performances. #seattle #newmusic #seattlemusic #percussion #commission
Meet NUMUS Northwest artist Aaron Grad, who will offer a workshop titled “What’s Your Story? Strategies for Publicizing a New Music Event” on Saturday, Jan. 28th! Workshop details: “This workshop explores how to publicize an event by emphasizing a compelling message or story. We will focus on two key skills: identifying a resonant message, and capturing it in a memorable summary. A mix of group discussion and hands-on practice will be led by Aaron Grad, a composer and consultant who writes program notes and marketing materials for the Seattle Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, New World Symphony, Town Hall Seattle, and other purveyors of new and old music.” #seattlemusic #seattle #newmusic #publicity #workshop #cornishcollege #pnw
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists Inverted Space Ensemble, the Seattle-based, new music collective who will perform John Cage’s Four^6 on our afternoon concert, this coming Saturday, Jan. 28th! Cage’s open-instrumentation work Four^6 (1992) allows each performer to pick 12 sounds and use them in a number bracket system Cage developed at the end of his life. Four^6 was dedicated to and first performed by Pauline Oliveros (for her sixtieth birthday), along with Joan La Barbara, William Winant, and Leonard Stein. #seattle #seattlemusic #cornishcollege #invertedspace #numus17 #johncage #festival
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists Jessi Harvey & Lena Console, who will offer a noon workshop titled “9 Things to Facilitate Collaborative Composition” on this coming Sat. Jan. 28th! Workshop details: “Learn more about facilitating a collaborative composition project for groups ranging in size, age, and background using strategies and expectations developed by a duo who has experienced the gamut. Realizing a final composition that represents a collective of diverse members can be daunting; amass your skills under categories including, ‘You are not the most important voice: Letting go of the composer ego,’ ‘Do the (not so) obvious,’ and ‘Reflect, reflect, reflect.’ As a final culmination, attendees will create their own miniature group composition using their newly found tools. Tiny instruments will be provided.” 📷: Sonja Harris #seattlemusic #workshop #cornishcollege #seattle #festival #tinyinstruments #pnw #numus17
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists The Sound Ensemble, who will perform Sarah Bassingthwaighte’s “Further Letters from Earth” on our evening concert, this coming Saturday, Jan. 28th! “Further Letters from Earth” was written for The Sound Ensemble and premiered earlier this month. A local composer, Bassingthwaighte’s highly evocative music brings to life images of the world we experience every day. #thesoundensemble #seattle #newmusic #newmusicalert #seattlemusic #cornishcollegeofthearts #numus17
Meet NUMUS Northwest artists @jolleyjt & @rosebellini who will offer a 4pm workshop titled "Fundraising & Cultivating the Medicis of Today" on this coming Sat. Jan. 28th! Workshop details: "The relationship between musicians and patrons of the arts has always been a reality of the artist’s life, yet not included or discussed in the music schools of today. Composer and co-Artistic Director of Seattle Modern Orchestra Jeremy Jolley, and cellist and professional fundraiser Rose Bellini will try to demystify the relationship between the creation of the art and the funding of it. After the presentation, Jolley and Bellini will answer questions and guide a conversation around the topic." #fundraising #cornishcollegeofthearts #seattlemusic #seattle #pnw #fundraise #numus17
See you there!