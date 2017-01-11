LIVE VIDEO STREAM: A Far Cry on Friday, January 13 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

On Friday, January 13 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET we continue our media partnership with Boston-based chamber orchestra A Far Cry with a live video stream of their next Jordan Hall performance at New England Conservatory! You can watch The Conference of the Birds right here on secondinverison.org. In the meantime, here are a couple of previews:

The Conference of the Birds is an exploration of the very heart of A Far Cry – the concept of dynamic shared leadership. Lembit Beecher’s new work references this idea in the context of an old Persian story, and Stefan Jackiw and Alexi Kenney’s duo of double concertos embody it on the stage.

Program:

Selections from Codex Calixtinus

Bach: Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor (Stefan Jackiw and Alexi Kenney, violins)

Beecher: The Conference of the Birds (premiere)

Pärt: Tabula Rasa

Click here to read the full program notes for the performance!

To learn more about upcoming live-streaming video broadcasts of A Far Cry, visit secondinversion.org/afarcry

